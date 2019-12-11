

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's current account surplus declined in October largely reflecting widening trade deficit, data from the central bank revealed Wednesday.



The current account surplus fell to $1.55 billion in October from $2.35 billion in September. In the same period last year, the surplus was $2.62 billion.



The decline was mainly driven by a $924 million deficit in goods trade versus a $856 million shortfall a month ago. Gold and energy excluded current account surplus came in at $5.33 billion.



Travel item under services recorded a net inflow of $2.75 billion, down from $3.47 billion in September.



Investment income under primary income showed a net outflow of $951 million versus $1.02 billion outflow a month ago.



At the same time, secondary income logged a net inflow of $132 million versus $112 million in the previous month.



