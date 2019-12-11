

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation accelerated in November on higher electricity and clothing prices, data from Statistics Sweden showed Wednesday.



Inflation rose to 1.8 percent in November from 1.6 percent in October. A similar higher rate was last seen in June 2019. Economists had forecast inflation to rise moderately to 1.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.1 percent after staying flat in October.



The CPI with a fixed interest rate, or CPIF, advanced 1.7 percent annually in November, faster than the 1.5 percent rise in October. Month-on-month, the index climbed 0.1 percent.



The inflation rate, according to the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, was 1.8 percent, up from 1.6 percent in October. On month, the HICP edged up 0.1 percent.



