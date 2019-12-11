

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - The Home Depot, the world's largest home improvement retailer, said, for fiscal 2019, the company continues to project: total sales growth of approximately 1.8 percent and comparable sales growth for the comparable 52-week period of approximately 3.5 percent; and earnings per share growth of approximately 3.1 percent to $10.03.



For fiscal 2020, the company projects: total sales growth of approximately 3.5 percent to 4.0 percent; and comparable sales growth of approximately 3.5 percent to 4.0 percent.



'We are confident that the investments we are making in the One Home Depot experience will address the evolving needs of our customers. We are building on our distinct competitive advantages to capitalize on a large and fragmented market opportunity and extend our leadership position for years to come,' said Craig Menear, CEO.



