

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were flat to slightly higher on Wednesday as caution prevailed ahead of key central bank meetings and the U.K. general election.



Spot gold and U.S. gold futures were up around 0.2 percent at $1,466.64 per ounce and $1,470.95, respectively.



A poll showed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is now likely to win only a modest majority in Thursday's vote, raising fresh uncertainty around the outcome of Brexit.



According to a YouGov forecast on Tuesday, the Tories are expected to win 339 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons, Labour 231, the Scottish National Party 41, and the Liberal Democrats 15.



Meanwhile, investors were also reacting to conflicting narratives on the trade front. The Wall Street Journal reported that Washington is laying the groundwork for a delay in the latest tariffs on China, due to take effect on Sunday.



However, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the 'tariffs are still on the table'. Analysts say that a trade deal might have to wait until after the U.S. presidential election in November 2020.



Investors also looked ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision later today and a similar decision Thursday by the European Central Bank under Christine Lagarde's leadership for directional cues.



