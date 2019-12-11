

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer price inflation accelerated in November as initially estimated, latest figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 0.3 percent year-on-year, after remaining unchanged in October. That was in line with the flash estimated released on November 29.



The core inflation rate, which excludes energy and fresh food, rose to 0.6 percent from 0.3 percent in October.



The largest upward contributions to inflation came from changes in the prices of miscellaneous goods and services, restaurants and hotels, and transports.



In contrast, the main downward contribution came from price decreases in communications, clothing and footwear, and furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance.



The CPI decreased 0.1 percent from the previous month after stagnating in October.



Inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, which is meant for EU comparison, climbed to 0.2 percent from -0.1 percent in October.



Thus the flash estimates for all figures were confirmed.



