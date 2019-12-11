

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar extended its early rally against its most major counterparts during the European session on Wednesday.



The aussie rose to 5-day highs of 0.6840 against the greenback and 74.34 against the yen, from its previous lows of 0.6805 and 73.95, respectively.



The aussie appreciated to 1.6198 against the euro, off an early near a 2-week low of 1.6299.



The Australian currency hit a 2-day high of 0.9053 against the loonie, reversing from an early session's low of 0.9005.



The aussie may locate resistance around 0.71 against the greenback, 76.5 against the yen, 1.60 against the euro and 0.92 against the loonie.



