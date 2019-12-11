

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full year 2020.



For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $1.22 to $1.76 per share on net sales between $23.5 billion and $24.3 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.38 per share on net sales of $23.84 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'We remain confident that UNFI is well-positioned today and for the future to deliver an industry-leading and sustainable supply chain platform for all customer channels. As we look to the remainder of fiscal 2020, we are committed to converting our sales momentum into improved earnings and cash flow,' said Steven Spinner, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX