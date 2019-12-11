Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 11.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 903615 ISIN: US9111631035 Ticker-Symbol: UN3 
Tradegate
11.12.19
13:42  Uhr
7,584 Euro
-1,308
-14,71 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,070
8,198
15:00
7,934
8,260
15:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UNITED NATURAL FOODS
UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC7,584-14,71 %