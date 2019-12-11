

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - UPS (UPS), a global leader in logistics, announced an expansion across 40 countries of its UPS Worldwide Express and UPS Express Plus, part of the UPS international suite of shipping services. UPS express services are now available to businesses across 140 countries and territories.



UPS Worldwide Express Freight now offers time-definite delivery of international palletized shipments to nearly 8,000 new postal codes in 11 countries. This increases the footprint of this guaranteed service, enabling shipments to over 76 countries and territories.



