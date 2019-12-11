

PALO ALTO (dpa-AFX) - HP Inc. said it has expanded its financing and leasing options for channel partners and customers.



HP Integrated Financial Solutions will help accelerate and enhance the financing experience for customers and enable channel partners to grow their services-based businesses, through an extended partnership agreement with HPE Financial Services and a new strategic program with global finance company DLL Group.



HP said it plans to extend the multi-vendor model in 2020 with the addition of new local and regional finance partners to ensure country coverage across emerging markets.



