Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 11.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MXBY ISIN: US5500211090 Ticker-Symbol: 33L 
Tradegate
11.12.19
20:45 Uhr
209,85 Euro
+2,90
+1,40 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
199,52
200,70
22:56
208,20
209,40
22:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LULULEMON
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC209,85+1,40 %