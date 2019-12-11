

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $125.98 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $94.41 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.5% to $916.14 million from $747.66 million last year.



Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.10 - $2.13 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.315 - $1.330 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.75 - $4.78 Full year revenue guidance: $3.895 - $3.910 Bln



