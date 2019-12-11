

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan is on Thursday scheduled to release October figures for core machine orders, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Core machine orders are called higher by 0.7 percent on month and lower by 1.7 percent on year. That follows the 2.9 percent monthly slide and the 5.1 percent annual spike in September.



Australia will see inflation expectations for December; in November, the forecast put consumer prices at 4.0 percent.



New Zealand will provide November numbers for food prices; in October, food prices were down 0.3 percent on month and up 2.5 percent on year.



Singapore will release October figures for retail sales; in September, sales were up 1.9 percent on month and down 2.2 percent on year.



Malaysia will see October numbers for industrial and manufacturing production; in September, they were up an annual 1.7 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.



