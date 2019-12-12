

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Continental Resources Inc.'s (CLR) founder and CEO Harold Hamm to step down from his current role, effective January 1, 2020. Hamm will step up to the role of Executive Chairman.



William Berry has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and President Jack Stark will assume the additional role of Chief Operating Officer.



'Bill gives us an extraordinary opportunity to expand our leadership. He brings a notable resume and track record of success second to none,' said Hamm. 'Like me, his DNA is oil and gas exploration and production. What makes Bill special is his ability to identify and nurture talent. Plus, his extensive global energy market experience will serve the Company well. He's deeply rooted in our culture and leadership at Continental, having served on our board for the past five years. He has been my personal confidant and is a trusted advisor that has helped guide our executive team.'



Hamm founded Continental 52 years ago. He is credited with leading the effort to end the export ban in 2015, which has resulted in huge economic and environmental benefits to the United States.



