

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The total value of core machine orders in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 6.0 percent on month in October, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday - coming in at 798.8 billion yen.



That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.7 percent following the 2.9 percent decline in September.



On a yearly basis, core machine orders sank 6.1 percent - again missing expectations for a drop of 1.9 percent following the 5.1 percent jump in the previous month.



The total value of machinery orders received by 280 manufacturers operating in Japan increased by 5.2 percent on month in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX