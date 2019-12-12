

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) and UCB said Thursday that the European Commission approved Evenity or romosozumab for the treatment of severe osteoporosis in postmenopausal women at high risk of fracture.



Evenity is a novel bone-builder with a dual effect that increases bone formation and to a lesser extent reduces bone resorption or bone loss.



The company plans to launch Evenity in the European Economic Area in the first half of 2020.



Evenity is now approved in 37 countries, including the U.S., Japan, Canada and Australia.



