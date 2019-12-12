

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN, AZN.L) announced that Imfinzi has been approved in China for the treatment of unresectable, Stage III non-small cell lung cancer based on the Phase III PACIFIC trial.



The approval of Imfinzi is based on results from the primary analysis of progression-free survival and supported by overall survival from the Phase III PACIFIC trial. Results showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful OS and PFS benefit for treatment with Imfinzi vs. placebo after concurrent chemotherapy and radiation therapy.



Imfinzi reduced the risk of death by 32% and prolonged the time patients lived without disease progression or death by more than 11 months.



Dave Fredrickson, Executive Vice President, Oncology Business Unit said, 'This approval illustrates our long-standing commitment to improving health outcomes in China, where more than one-third of the world's lung cancer diagnoses and deaths occur. As the global standard of care in this curative-intent setting, Imfinzi is an important new option for patients in China.'



