

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ocado Retail Ltd, a joint venture between Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) and Marks & Spencer Group plc (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L), reported that its retail revenue for the 13 weeks to 1 December 2019 rose 10.8% to 429.1 million pounds from 387.2 million pounds last year.



Ocado Retail reported growth in Average orders per week of 10.4%.



Melanie Smith, Ocado Retail's Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We have made good progress preparing for switchover date in September 2020, when the M&S food range will be available online for the first time. We are also planning fresh capacity, to offer customers more availability, and have new customer fulfilment facilities in Bristol and Purfleet, and a rebuilt state of the art facility at Andover, on the way'.



