

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Polar Capital Technology Trust Plc. (PCT.L) reported that its net profit for the six months to 31 October 2019 dropped to 38.21 million pounds or 28.55 pence per share from 131.06 million pounds or 97.94 pence per share in the prior year.



Profit before tax was 39.04 million pounds, down from 132.09 million pounds last year.



Total income dropped to 49.16 million pounds from 142.90 million pounds in the prior year.



The company said it does not plan to declare a dividend for the year ending 30 April 2020.



