BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.30 am ET Thursday, the Swiss National Bank is set to announce its rate decision. The bank is expected to maintain its sight deposit rate at -0.75 percent.



Ahead of the decision, the franc rose against its major counterparts.



The franc was worth 110.65 against the yen, 1.0933 against the euro, 1.2964 against the pound and 0.9817 against the greenback at 3:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX