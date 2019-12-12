

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - WPP plc (WPP.L, WPPGY) said it reached a non-discretionary agreement with Goldman Sachs International regarding the purchase by Goldman Sachs of WPP's ordinary shares of 10 pence each for an aggregate purchase price of up to 300 million pounds.



Shares acquired by Goldman Sachs under the agreement will be simultaneously on-sold by Goldman Sachs to WPP. The purchase of shares will take place during the period commencing 12 December 2019 and ending no later than 18 March 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX