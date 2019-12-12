

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were moving higher on Thursday as investors awaited Christine Lagarde's first ECB meeting as President for clues about the future of monetary stimulus.



Earlier today, the Swiss National Bank held interest rates at rock bottom and reiterated its intervention threat.



Meanwhile, the United Kingdom's 46 million voters are choosing 650 new lawmakers in today's election for Parliament's lower House of Commons. Polls are predicting another incredibly close contest this time around.



The benchmark DAX was up 20 points, or 0.15 percent, at 13,166 after climbing 0.6 percent on Wednesday.



Metro AG shares tumbled 3 percent. The wholesaler reported a 4 percent fall in EBITDA for the 2018/19 fiscal year.



In economic releases, Germany's inflation rate remained stable, as initially estimated, in November at its lowest level since early 2018, final data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.



The consumer price index climbed 1.1 percent year-on-year, the same rate as seen in October. The rate came in line with the estimate published on November 28. A similar lower rate was last seen in February 2018.



