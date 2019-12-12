

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bertrandt (BDTG.DE) reported post-tax earnings of 39.0 million euros for fiscal year 2018/2019 compared to 47.4 million euros, prior year. EBIT declined to 60.3 million euros from 72.1 million euros. Fiscal year total revenues improved to 1.06 billion euros from 1.02 billion euros.



'The interconnect between mobility and data is growing all the time and is generating new topics and services alongside traditional fields of business, in which Bertrandt can take on considerably more responsibility as a reliable technology partner in the development process,' said Markus Ruf, Member of the Board, Finance of Bertrandt AG.



