

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and McKesson Corp. (MCK) have agreed to combine their respective pharmaceutical wholesale businesses in Germany, Alliance Healthcare Deutschland and GEHE Pharma Handel, under a joint venture agreement. Walgreens will have a 70% controlling equity interest in the joint venture and McKesson will have a 30% ownership interest. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Ornella Barra, Co-Chief Operating Officer, WBA, said: 'Combining our wholesale operations is the right decision to secure the long-term success of both businesses.'



