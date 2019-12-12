

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone industrial production decreased for the second straight month, largely driven by weak capital goods output in October, data from Eurostat showed Thursday.



Industrial output dropped 0.5 percent in October from September, when production was down 0.1 percent. This was the second straight decline and the biggest fall since June.



On a yearly basis, industrial production decreased 2.2 percent in October, bigger than the 1.8 percent fall a month ago. Economists had forecast a 2.4 percent drop.



Data showed that capital goods output fell sharply by 2 percent and energy production decreased 0.7 percent. Partially offsetting the declines, intermediate goods production gained 0.6 percent, durable and non-durable consumer goods output advanced 1.9 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively in October.



In the EU28, industrial production fell 0.4 percent on month, taking the annual fall to 1.7 percent in October.



