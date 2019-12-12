

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production growth slowed in October, after a strong acceleration in the previous month, final data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office confirmed on Thursday.



Industrial production climbed a working-day adjusted 6.4 percent year-on-year in October, after a 9.0 percent rise in September. This was in line with the initial estimate.



On a non-adjusted basis, industrial production rose 6.1 percent annually in October, slower than the 11.7 percent growth in the previous month, as estimated.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 0.4 percent in October, after a 3.1 percent gain in the prior month, as initially estimated.



