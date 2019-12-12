

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - METRO said the company is pushing ahead with its strategy of positioning itself as a complete solutions provider for small and medium-sized businesses. To expand the company's core business, the Management Board will present the Wholesale 360 approach, which consists of 6 subject areas: products, consulting, digital tools, marketplace, services and equipment.



Olaf Koch, Chairman of the Management Board of METRO AG, stated: 'Under the Wholesale 360 umbrella we are gradually expanding our portfolio of sustainable solutions that offer added economic value to our customers, and working with them to improve their operating procedures. Another advantage for our customers is, that they can obtain everything in one place from a brand they trust.'



With Wholesale 360, METRO aims to strengthen the competitiveness of the company's customers and to strengthen the customer relationship over the long term and gain more market share. Under this program, the company will also enter into partnerships with other providers.



