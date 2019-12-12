

NEUTRAUBLING (dpa-AFX) - Krones AG (KRNTY.PK, KRNNF.PK) said the efficiency measures, under which the company is already reducing jobs in the current fiscal year, will be continued in 2020. The corresponding expenses and provisions will be approximately 30 million euros. For 2020 and 2021, Krones projects a positive EBT effect of a total of approximately 150 million euros from the reduction of costs.



The provisions and impairments related to these measures are approximately 70 million euros in 2019. The corresponding EBT margin for 2019 is expected to be around 1 percent. Without one-time effects, the EBT margin for 2019 would be around 3 percent.



The provisions and impairments for the structural measures will have no effect on the dividend for fiscal 2019.



