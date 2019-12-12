

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer price inflation rose for the first time in five months in November, final data from the statistical office INSEE confirmed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 1.0 percent year-on-year in November, following a 0.8 percent increase in October, as initially estimated.



The latest inflation was driven by a sharp acceleration in tobacco prices, an accentuated dynamism in those of food and services and a lesser drop in energy prices, the INSEE reported.



The core inflation was stable at 1 percent in November.



On a monthly basis, the CPI edged up 0.1 percent in November, the same as seen in the previous month. That was in line with the initial estimate.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, gained 1.2 percent annually in November, following a 0.9 percent rise in the preceding month. That was in line with the initial estimate.



On a monthly basis, the HICP edged up 0.1 percent in November, reversing a 0.1 percent fall in the prior month, as estimated.



