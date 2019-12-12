

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices declined at a faster-than-expected rate in November, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The producer and import prices declined 2.5 percent year-on-year in November. Economists had expected a 2.2 percent fall.



On a monthly basis, producer and import prices fell 0.4 percent in November, while economists had expected the prices to remain unchanged.



The latest decline was mainly due to lower prices for chemical and pharmaceutical products, the agency said.



The producer prices fell 0.3 percent monthly in November and dropped 1.2 percent year-on-year, the same as in October.



