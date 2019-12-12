

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer price inflation rose to the highest level in five months in November, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 1.1 percent year-on-year in November, after a 0.7 percent increase in October. A similar rate of inflation was last seen in June.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.1 percent in November, following a 0.3 percent fall in the preceding month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, rose 0.8 percent annually in November, following a 0.6 percent gain in October and September.



On a month-on-month basis, HICP remained unchanged at, down 0.2 percent in November.



