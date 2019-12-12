

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) announced a new global product development organization to enable optimal workload balancing. The new organization consolidates three core activities: engineering; program execution and management; and program support. Until now, product development had been served by multiple organizations that operated as regional sub-groups or stand-alone units. The new organization, expected to be fully operational next year, will be led by Chief Technical Officer Harald Wester.



The company said its new organization structure will reduce complexity and will generate quality improvements while reducing product development timelines.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX