

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ and STZ.B) said Thursday it has revised its agreement with E. & J. Gallo Winery to address the U.S. Federal Trade Commission areas of competitive concern primarily related to the Sparkling Wine, Brandy, Dessert Wine, and Concentrate categories.



As a result, the brands Cook's California Champagne, J. Roget American Champagne, and Paul Masson Grande Amber Brandy will be excluded from the transaction resulting in an adjusted transaction price of about $1.1 billion, of which $250 million is an earnout if brand performance provisions are met over a two-year period after closing.



Constellation said it is pursuing other opportunities to divest the brands and Concentrate business excluded from the original agreement to companies whose business strategies better align with the brands.



The revised transaction and the divestment of the excluded brands are expected to close by the end of fiscal 2020 and are subject to FTC review and approval.



Constellation Brands said in April that it signed an agreement with E. & J. Gallo Winery to divest about 30 brands from its wine and spirits portfolio principally priced at $11 retail and below, and related facilities located in California, New York and Washington for $1.7 billion.



In a separate transaction, Constellation said today that it has reached an agreement with E. & J. Gallo to divest the New Zealand-based Nobilo Wine brand and related assets for $130 million. This transaction is expected to close in the first half of fiscal 2021.



