

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is giving a dozen of its Original Glazed Doughnuts for just $1 as part of its annual 'Day of the Dozens' offer. The offer is available on Thursday, December 12, and is a play on the date, 12/12.



To get the deal, customers have to purchase a dozen doughnuts at the store's retail price. Customers can buy doughnuts of any flavor they like to qualify for the deal.



This year's specialty doughnuts include the North Pole-theme 'Reindeer Doughnut' with pretzel antlers, the 'Santa Belly Doughnut,' and the 'Present Doughnut.' These specialty doughnuts can also be purchased as the original dozen to qualify for the $1 Original Glazed dozen deal.



However, the 'Day of the Dozens' offer is limited to two deals per customer at participating stores across the U.S.



In August, Krispy Kreme, in partnership with Reese's, unveiled two new doughnuts for both chocolate and peanut butter lovers.



The doughnuts, called Reese's Original Filled Peanut Butter Lovers Doughnut and the Reese's Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut, were available for a limited time at the company's stores.



Krispy Kreme celebrated its 82nd birthday in July by offering a similar deal of dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for just $1 with any dozen doughnuts. The doughnut maker also said it will fill the Original Glazed doughnuts with birthday cake batter.



