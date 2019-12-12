

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will on Friday see Q4 results for its quarterly Tankan Survey of business sentiment, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The large manufacturers index is expected to see a score of +3, down from +5 in Q3. The outlook is expected to rise to +4 from +2. All industry capex is expected to add 6.0 percent in Q4, slowing from 6.6 percent in the previous three months.



Japan also will see final October figures for industrial production, with the previous reading suggesting a decline of 4.2 percent on month and 7.4 percent on year.



Hong Kong will release Q3 figures for industrial production; in Q2, production was down 0.7 percent on quarter and up 0.4 percent on year.



Malaysia will provide September numbers for unemployment; in August, the jobless rate was 3.3 percent and the participation rate was 68.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX