WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - Aareal Bank said that its supervisory board approved renewal of the appointment of Chief Financial Officer Marc Hess as a member of the Management Board of the company early, until 31 December 2024. Hess has been a member of the Management Board since 1 October 2018, and had initially been appointed for three years. In addition to his role as Chief Financial Officer, he is also responsible for Treasury.



