

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production declined more than initially estimated in October, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Friday.



Industrial production fell 4.5 percent month-on-month in October. According to the initial estimate, production had decreased 4.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, shipments dropped 4.5 percent in October. Meanwhile, inventory and inventory ratio rose by 1.3 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial production declined 7.7 percent in October. The initial estimate showed an annual fall of 7.4 percent.



Further, data showed that capacity utilization decreased 4.5 percent on month and declined 8.6 percent from a year ago.



