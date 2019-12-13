

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dank Vapes, a class of largely counterfeit THC-containing products of unknown origin, is the most commonly reported product brand behind the national outbreak of e-cigarette, or vaping, product use-associated lung injury, called EVALI, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC.



In its latest update, the health agency noted that as of December 10, 52 deaths have been confirmed and a total of 2,409 were hospitalized due to EVALI from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and two U.S. territories.



CDC's analysis of national data on THC-containing product brands found that overall, EVALI patients reported using 152 different product brands.



Dank Vapes, with common packaging that is easily available online, was on the top of the list, but with regional differences. Dank Vapes was most commonly reported in the Northeast and South, while TKO and Smart Cart brands were on the top in the West and Rove in the Midwest.



The agency stated, 'The data further supports that EVALI is associated with THC-containing products and that it is not likely associated with a single THC-containing product brand.'



CDC, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, along with state and local health departments are investigating the causes behind the national outbreak of EVALI.



The health regulators urged people not to use THC-containing e-cigarette, or vaping, products, particularly from informal sources like friends, family, or in-person or online sellers.



In mid November, CDC had reported Vitamin E acetate, a known additive used to dilute liquid in e-cigarette or vaping products that contains THC, as the likely reason for EVALI.



The agency said Vitamin E acetate, as well as any other substances not intended by the manufacturer, should not be added to e-cigarette, or vaping, products.



