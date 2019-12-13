

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial orders grew for a third straight month in October, but at a slower pace, figures from Istat showed on Friday.



Industrial orders rose a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent month-on-month in October, slower than 0.9 percent increase in both August and September.



Orders from domestic market decreased 0.1 percent, while demand from the foreign market grew 1.7 percent, respectively, in October.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial orders fell a calendar and working-day adjusted 1.5 percent in October, after a 0.2 percent rise in the prior month.



Data also showed that the industrial turnover fell a calendar-adjusted 0.2 percent annually and rose a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent from the preceding month.



