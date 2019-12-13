

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation rose as estimated in November, final data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 2.6 percent year-on-year in November, after a 2.5 percent increase in October. This was in line with the initial estimate.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 6.5 percent annually in November and those of restaurants and hotels, and education rose by 5.3 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in November, following a 0.2 percent increase in the preceding month, as initially estimated.



