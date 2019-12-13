Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 13.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AS4M ISIN: US80007P8692 Ticker-Symbol: SA2D 
Tradegate
12.12.19
16:45 Uhr
3,500 Euro
+0,100
+2,94 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,560
3,660
13:40
3,580
3,660
13:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SANDRIDGE ENERGY
SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC3,500+2,94 %