

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion for Beovu, an investigational product for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. The positive CHMP opinion is based on findings from the Phase III, global, head-to-head HAWK and HARRIER clinical trials.



The final decision from the European Commission on the marketing authorization for Beovu is expected within three months.



In October 2019, Novartis received the first approval for Beovu from the U.S. FDA in the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration.



