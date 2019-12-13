

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Beverages giant Pepsi announced the launch Pepsi Café, a new coffee-infused cola, which will debut in the United States in April 2020.



The new beverage, which aims to satisfy both cola lovers and coffee fanatics across the US, comes in two delicious flavors - Original and Vanilla, with roasted Arabica coffee. It will be available at all major national retailers beginning in April next year.



Pepsi Café Original is the regular cup with sweeter caramel undertones of a Pepsi cola, while Pepsi Café Vanilla is a sweeter and creamier beverage with a new and refreshing vanilla flavor.



The new drink has nearly double the amount of caffeine than a regular Pepsi cola and is available in 12oz slim cans. The company said the product meets the needs of energy, indulgence, and refreshment during that afternoon pick-me-up occasion.



Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing, Pepsi, said, 'At Pepsi, we've known the potential of blending cola and coffee for years and after striking the perfect balance, we cannot wait to introduce Pepsi Café to the US next year.'



Pepsi said the new product aims to meet the growing consumer demand and desirability for ready-to-drink iced coffee products, and consumers' appetites for new and blended category options.



Pepsi Kona, which was launched in 1996, also had blended cola with coffee. The company had also marketed another coffee product Pepsi Max Cino.



Pepsi's rival Coca-Cola earlier launched its own coffee cola product Coca-Cola With Coffee, or Coca-Cola Plus Coffee. The beverage is currently available in several international markets, but is yet to launch in the U.S.



