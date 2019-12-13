

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY), in an update on Jardiance phase III exercise ability studies in chronic heart failure, said that there was no significant change from baseline to week 12 in exercise ability with Jardiance versus placebo, as measured by the six-minute walk test, which was the primary endpoint of the studies.



The safety profile seen in the EMPERIAL trials was similar to the currently known safety profile of Jardiance and no new safety risks were identified.



The EMPERIAL trials, which included people with and without diabetes, deliver novel safety data for Jardiance in non-diabetic patients with heart failure.



In addition, EMPERIAL-Preserved is the first trial to deliver safety data for Jardiance in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.



The EMPERIAL studies were initiated based on data obtained from the EMPA-REG OUTCOME trial, in which Jardiance showed a 38% relative risk reduction in cardiovascular death and a 35% relative risk reduction in hospitalization for heart failure in adults with type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease, compared to placebo.



