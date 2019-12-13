

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. retail sales data and export and import prices for November are set for release at 8:30 am ET. Economists are expecting a 0.5 percent rise in retail sales in November, following a 0.3 percent gain in October.



The greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts before the data. While the greenback fell against the yen, it was steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was worth 1.1171 against the euro, 1.3363 against the pound, 0.9830 against the franc and 109.58 against the yen at 8:25 am ET.



