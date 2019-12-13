

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion recommending the approval of VYNDAQEL for the treatment of wild-type or hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adult patients with cardiomyopathy. The final decision from the European Union is expected in the coming months.



Cardiomyopathy is a rare life-threatening disease characterized by the buildup of abnormal deposits of misfolded protein called amyloid in the heart and is defined by restrictive cardiomyopathy and progressive heart failure.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX