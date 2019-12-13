

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Australia's Qantas Airways (QAN.AX) selected Airbus aircraft for its planned world's longest commercial service. It is yet another blow to Boeing, which remains engulfed in crisis over the grounding of its 737 Max fleet.



Qantas said it would use Airbus aircraft for 'Project Sunrise,' which plans to operate regular non-stop flights from Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane to London and New York.



'After detailed evaluation of the Boeing 777X and Airbus A350, Qantas has selected the A350-1000 as the preferred aircraft if Sunrise proceeds,' Qantas said.



The Australian carrier stated that the aircraft uses the Rolls Royce Trent XWB engine, which has a strong reliability record after being in service with airlines for more than two years. Airbus will add an additional fuel tank and slightly increase the maximum takeoff weight to deliver the performance required for Sunrise routes.



Qantas said that it has not yet placed an order for Airbus aircraft. But it will work closely with Airbus to prepare contract terms for up to 12 aircraft ahead of a final decision by the Qantas Board.



Qantas has delayed a final decision on whether to begin the long haul services, until March 2020. It could start the Project Sunrise in the first half of calendar 2023.



The Australian carrier has conducted several test flights to find out whether passengers and crew are able to withstand the world's longest journeys. It will run its final trial flight from New York to Sydney on 17 December.



