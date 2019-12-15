

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China will release a raft of data on Monday, setting the pace for a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are November numbers for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment, unemployment and new home prices.



Industrial production is expected to add 5.0 percent on year, up from 4.7 percent in October. Retail sales are tipped to gain an annual 7.6 percent, up from 7.2 percent in the previous month. FAI is called steady at 5.2 percent. The jobless rate in October was 5.1 percent, while home prices rose an annual 0.5 percent.



Japan will see October figures for its tertiary industry index and preliminary December readings for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from Nikkei and Jibun Bank.



The tertiary industry index is tipped to slid 3.6 percent on month after rising 1.8 percent in September. The manufacturing PMI had a score of 48.9 in November, while the services index was at 50.3 and the composite was at 49.8.



New Zealand will provide November numbers for its Performance of Services Index; in October, the index score was 55.4.



Indonesia will release November data for imports, exports and trade balance. In October, imports were worth $14.77 billion and exports were at $14.93 billion for a trade surplus of $161.3 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX