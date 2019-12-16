

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in December, and at a slightly faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Monday with a preliminary PMI score of 48.8.



That's down marginally from 48.9 in November and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The services index from Jibun Bank came in with a score of 50.6, up from 50.3 in the previous month. The composite had a score of 49.8, unchanged from the November reading.



