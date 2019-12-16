

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in China was up 6.2 percent on year in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday - beating forecasts for a gain of 5.0 percent and up from 4.7 percent in October.



The bureau also said that retail sales spiked an annual 8.0 percent - again exceeding expectations for a gain of 7.6 percent and up from 7.2 percent in the previous month.



Fixed Asset investment was up 5.2 percent, unchanged and in line with expectations, while the jobless rate also held steady at 5.1 percent.



New home prices were up 0.3 percent on month, slowing from 0.5 percent in October.



