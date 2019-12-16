

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK house prices are forecast to climb 2 percent next year with strong performance in northern region compared to south, property website Rightmove reported Monday.



Prices are expected to log a modest rise of 1 percent in southern region, while more northern regions will see price increases in the range of 2-4 percent.



Data showed that house prices dropped 0.9 percent on a monthly basis to GBP 300,025 in December. Prices had decreased 1.3 percent in November.



Compared to the same period last year, house prices advanced 0.8 percent in December.



Rightmove Director Miles Shipside said the greater certainty afforded by a majority government gives an opportunity for a more active spring moving season, with some release of several years of pent-up demand.



