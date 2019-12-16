

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary industry activity declined at a faster-than-expected rate in October, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Monday.



Tertiary industry activity decreased 4.6 percent month-on-month in October. Economists had forecast a 3.6 percent fall.



Data showed that the broad-ranging personal services fell 4.5 percent in October, and broad-ranging business services dropped 4.0 percent.



Among components, retail sales declined the most, by 16.0 percent in October.



On a yearly basis, tertiary activity decreased 2.3 percent in October.



